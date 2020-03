BRIEF-Radnet Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.21

March 12 (Reuters) - RadNet Inc:

* RADNET REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND RELEASES 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q4 REVENUE $300.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $294.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 TOTAL NET REVENUE $1,175 MILLION - $1,225 MILLION

* SEES 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $70 MILLION - $75 MILLION

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA $165 MILLION - $175 MILLION

* EXPECT 2020 TO HAVE STABLE REIMBURSEMENT FROM MEDICARE RELATIVE TO 2019