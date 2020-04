BRIEF-RadNet Says Withdrawing Previous Announced 2020 Guidance For Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Cash Interest Expense And Capital Expenditures

April 3 (Reuters) - RadNet Inc:

* RADNET - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUS ANNOUNCED 2020 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA, FREE CASH FLOW, CASH INTEREST EXPENSE AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* RADNET - DRAWN DOWN ABOUT $115 MILLION FROM BARCLAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, AND AS OF APR 3, HAS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF ABOUT $105 MILLION

* RADNET -NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS,EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENTS,ALL BOARD MEMBERS AGREED TO REDUCE THEIR BASE SALARIES OR DIRECTOR CASH COMPENSATION BY 50%