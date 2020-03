March 11 (Reuters) - RadNet Inc:

* RADNET TO ACQUIRE DEEPHEALTH, INC., EXPANDING ITS EFFORTS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

* RADNET INC - WILL PURCHASE DEEPHEALTH FOR AN INITIAL PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY 1.0 MILLION SHARES OF RADNET COMMON STOCK

* RADNET INC - ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS TO DEEPHEALTH EQUITYHOLDERS AGGREGATING UP TO ABOUT 1.5 MILLION SHARES WILL BE CONTINGENT UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES