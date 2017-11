Nov 1 (Reuters) - Radware Ltd

* Radware announces third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $53 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Radware says in Q3 ‍enjoyed strong bookings across product lines & geographies, with particularly strong growth in cloud business