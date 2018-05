May 2 (Reuters) - Radware Ltd:

* RADWARE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 REVENUE $55 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $54.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A NEW ONE-YEAR PLAN TO REPURCHASE UP TO $40 MILLION OF ITS ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING ORDINARY SHARES