June 12 (Reuters) - Raffles Education Corporation Ltd :

* UNITS ENTERED COMPULSORY ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH HEFEI CITY LAND RESERVE CENTER OF PRC

* AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO HEFEI CITY AUTHORITY’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF UNITS PROPERTIES

* COMPENSATION DUE TO UNITS BY HEFEI CITY AUTHORITY S$83.8 MILLION