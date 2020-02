Feb 24 (Reuters) - Raffles Medical Group Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$60.3 MILLION VERSUS S$71.1 MILLION

* FY REVENUE S$522 MILLION VERSUS S$489.1 MILLION

* BASED ON CURRENT CONDITIONS INCLUDING PROLONGATION OF COVID-19 SITUATION, EXPECTS TO REMAIN PROFITABLE IN 2020

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND 2.0 CENTS PER SHARE