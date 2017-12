Dec 4 (Reuters) - Raging Capital Management Llc

* RAGING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 13.4 PERCENT STAKE IN IMMERSION CORP ‍​AS OF NOVEMBER 30 VERSUS A STAKE OF 9.8 PERCENT STAKE AS OF MAY 12 - SEC FILING

* RAGING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT ENCOURAGES IMMERSION'S BOARD TO MOVE QUICKLY IN HIRING NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2zOsX91)