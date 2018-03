BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Initiates Process To Review Strategic Repositioning

March 5 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc:

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC. INITIATES PROCESS TO REVIEW STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING, ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION SAYS “‍BELIEVES THAT CURRENT TRADING PRICE OF ITS COMMON SHARES DOES NOT ADEQUATELY REFLECT UNDERLYING VALUE OF COMPANY​”

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION - TO IDENTIFY AND CONSIDER RANGE OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A MERGER, CORPORATE SALE, CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION - BOARD APPOINTED INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE, CHAIRED BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR KEVIN OLSON, TO FACILITATE & LEAD STRATEGIC REVIEW

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC - QTRLY FFO WAS $0.36 PER BASIC​ SHARE

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION - GMP FIRSTENERGY HAS BEEN ENGAGED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC - QTRLY AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 23,676 BOE/D, UP 16%​

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC - ANTICIPATE Q1 2018 PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 23,500 TO 24,000 BOE/D

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC - ANTICIPATE Q1 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MILLION TO $115 MILLION

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC - 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 24,500 BOE/D REMAINS INTACT