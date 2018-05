BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.09

May 14 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc:

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS CREDIT FACILITIES

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC - QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.38

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION- QTRLY PRODUCTION WITH AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 24,118 BOE/D (93% OIL) REPRESENTING INCREASE OF 6% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2017

* RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION INC - THE STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING OF CO PROCESS IS ONGOING