in 5 hours
BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q2 production 22,015 boe/d
August 3, 2017 / 9:58 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q2 production 22,015 boe/d

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc:

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.28

* Says achieved quarterly average production of 22,015 boe/d (91 pct oil), an increase of 38 pct

* Raging River Exploration says ‍2017 capital budget and guidance remains unchanged ​

* Raging River Exploration says ‍2017 annual average production of 22,750 boe/d and capital spending of $340 million​

* Says generated field operating netbacks of $35.13/boe and funds flow netbacks of $32.42/boe in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

