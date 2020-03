March 18 (Reuters) - Ragnar Metals Ltd:

* EXPECTING DELAYS IN RECEIVING SUBMITTED WORK PERMITS TO COMMENCE DRILLING AT TULLSTA NICKEL PROJECT IN SWEDEN

* DUE TO COVID- 19 VIRUS, CO SEES DELAYS IN RECEIVING SUBMITTED WORK PERMITS TO START DRILLING AT TULLSTA NICKEL PROJECT IN SWEDEN

* HAD TO CANCEL SCHEDULED FIELD VALIDATION TRIP WHICH WAS BOOKED FOR MID-MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)