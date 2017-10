Oct 10 (Reuters) - Rai Saheb Rekh Chand Mohota Spg And Wvg Mills Ltd

* Enters into JV for development project of 3 billion rupees

* RSR to only contribute land for project

* Enters JV agreement with Armors Developers Pvt Ltd ; project to be completed in over 18 months ‍​

