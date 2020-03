BRIEF-Rai Way FY Net Profit Up At EUR 13.7 Mln, Issues 2020-2023 Business Plan

March 12 (Reuters) - Rai Way SpA:

* ISSUES 2020-2023 BUSINESS PLAN

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 55.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 13.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 23.29 €CENT/SHARE

* 2020-2023 CUMULATED DEVELOPMENT CAPEX OF EUR 220 MILLION

* FURTHER BUY-BACK PLAN IS PLANNED IN 2020 FOR AT LEAST EUR 20 MILLION

* IN 2020 UPWARD TREND IN REVENUES WILL COME WITH A SLIGHT INCREASE IN OPERATING COSTS

* SEES IN 2020 FURTHER ORGANIC GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EBITDA

* SEES IN 2020 MAINTENANCE INVESTMENTS ON CORE REVENUES RATIO IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM THE DIFFUSION OF COVID-19