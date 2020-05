May 14 (Reuters) - Rai Way SpA:

* Q1 CORE REVENUE EUR 55.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 55.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 16.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INVESTMENTS AT MARCH-END EUR 8.7 MILLION

* COVID-19 IMPACTS ARE DEEMED TO BE MANAGEABLE WHILE MAINTAINING TARGETS FOR 2020