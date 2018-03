March 21 (Reuters) - RAI WAY SPA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION (NOT 53.9 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 53.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 12.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES ADJUSTED EBITDA TO KEEP GROWING ORGANICALLY IN 2018

* SEES FOR 2018 MAINTENANCE CAPEX IN RANGE OF 9% OF CORE REVENUES

* GOING FORWARD, THE AVERAGE LEVEL OF 8.5% OF CORE REVENUES IS CONFIRMED