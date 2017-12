Dec 13 (Reuters) - Rai Way Spa:

* RAI WAY - SUBMITTED NON- BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST IN CONTEXT OF POTENTIAL DISPOSAL PROCESS OF PERSIDERA S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY ITS SHAREHOLDERS​

* RAI WAY - CONSIDERING STRUCTURES COMPLIANT WITH REGULATORY FRAMEWORK, NOT BEING IN POSITION TO HOLD RIGHTS OF USE OF SPECTRUM GRANTED TO PERSIDERA FOR ITS MUXES​