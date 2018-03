March 13 (Reuters) - Raiden Resources Ltd:

* ‍RAIDEN RESOURCES LIMITED ENTERS INTO USD$31.5 MILLION EARN-IN AND JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO​

* JV ‍PROVIDES RIO TINTO WITH OPTION TO SPEND UP TO US$31.5 MILLION TO EARN UP TO 75% PROJECT INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCES IN SERBIA​