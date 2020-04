April 8 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International AG :

* RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG - DECIDED TO POSTPONE ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING UNTIL LATER IN 2020

* RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG - DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 MAY BE REVIEWED WHEN FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS MORE CLEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: