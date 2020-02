Feb 6 (Reuters) - RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG :

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE, PAYOUT RATIO OF 27%

* END-FY CET1 RATIO INCREASED TO 13.9%

* FY NII AND NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME UP 8% AND 7% RESPECTIVELY Y-O-Y

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 1% Y-O-Y TO EUR 1,767 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AT EUR 1,227 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR