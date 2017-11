Nov 29 (Reuters) - RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG :

* RBI SECURITIZES € 1.2 BILLION SLOVAK LOAN PORTFOLIO‍​

* ON GROUP LEVEL, TRANSACTION STRENGTHENS COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO BY AROUND 12 BASIS POINTS Source text - bit.ly/2AJWPY6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)