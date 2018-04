April 10 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International AG :

* RBI AGREES TO SELL POLISH SUBSIDIARY’S CORE BANKING OPERATIONS TO BGZ BNP

* SALES PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 775 MILLION

* POSITIVE IMPACT OF APPROX 90 BASIS POINTS ON RBI GROUP’S CET1 RATIO (FULLY LOADED) EXPECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)