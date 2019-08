Aug 21 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Switzerland:

* H1 TOTAL ASSETS 235 BILLION SFR, UP 4.3%

* INTEREST RATES WILL LIKELY REMAIN NEGATIVE IN SWITZERLAND IN UPCOMING QUARTERS, INTEREST MARGINS CONTINUE TO BE UNDER PRESSURE

* FOCUS IN THE COMING MONTHS IS MAKING RAIFFEISEN SWITZERLAND EVEN MORE EFFICIENT AND EFFECTIVE Source text: bit.ly/2NrHaCt Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)