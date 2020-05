May 5 (Reuters) - Railcare Group AB:

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 106.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 84.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 17.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT SEK 10.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN RAILCARE HAS NOT SUFFERED ANY PROJECT CANCELLATIONS AS A CONSEQUENCE OF COVID-19. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)