BRIEF-Rain Carbon announces intention to raise new senior secured credit facilities
November 24, 2017 / 7:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Rain Carbon announces intention to raise new senior secured credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* Rain Carbon Inc announces intention to raise new senior secured credit facilities, comprising of a €390.0 million term loan B facility and a $150.0 million revolving credit facility

* ‍Rain Carbon - intends to use proceeds to finance redemption of rain cii carbon’s outstanding 8.25% dollar-denominated senior secured notes due 2021​

* ‍Rain Carbon Inc - also intends to use cash on hand to redeem a portion of outstanding rcc notes​

* Rain Carbon Inc - ‍new revolving credit facility will replace existing revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon:

