Sept 12 (Reuters) - Rainbow Department Store Co Ltd

* Says it will dissolve a Shenzhen-based e-commerce firm and set up a branch in Shenzhen

* Says it will acquire 0.5 percent stake in Shenzhen-based petty loan firm with an expected price of 1.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mVFLmB

