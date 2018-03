March 28 (Reuters) - Rainbow Tourism Group Ltd:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF $27 MILLION VERSUS $24.1 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT $553,130 VERSUS A LOSS BEFORE TAX OF $3.8 MILLION AS REPORTED A YEAR AGO