April 5 (Reuters) - RAINBOW TOURS SA:

* SIGNS LONG-TERM INVESTMENT LOAN AGREEMENT TO FINANCE CONSTRUCTION, RENOVATION AND EQUIPMENT OF HOTELS

* TOGETHER WITH ITS UNITS BASED IN GREECE, WHITE OLIVE AE AND RAINBOW HOTELS AE, SIGNS EUR 15.5 MILLION LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK GOSPODARSTWA KRAJOWEGO SA (BGK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)