BRIEF-Rainy Day Investments - Intends To Submit Slate Of Nominees To Davidstea' Board

March 12 (Reuters) - Davidstea Inc:

* RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS - INTENDS TO SUBMIT SLATE OF NOMINEES TO DAVIDSTEA’ BOARD

* RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS - ‍IF SLATE OF NOMINEES IS ELECTED, IT IS EXPECTED THAT MR. SEGAL WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF DAVIDSTEA​

* RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS - ‍HOLDS ABOUT 46% OF DAVIDSTEA ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES​

* RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS - WILL NOT PROCEED AT PRESENT WITH PLANS TO PRESENT A PROPOSAL FOR AN OFFER TO BUY OUT DAVIDSTEA'S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS​