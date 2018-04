April 25 (Reuters) - DAVIDsTEA Inc:

* RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS SAYS FORMALLY SUBMITTED TO DAVIDSTEA NAMES OF SEVEN NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD AT JUNE 14 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS SAYS CURRENTLY EXERCISES CONTROL AND DIRECTION OVER APPROXIMATELY 46.23% OF OUTSTANDING DAVIDSTEA SHARES