BRIEF-Raise Production Announces Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of $2.6 Mln

May 11 (Reuters) - Raise Production Inc:

* RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* RAISE PRODUCTION - SYNERGY ENERGY HOLDINGS HAS ACQUIRED BY WAY OF A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT 11 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO AT $0.24 PER SHARE

* RAISE PRODUCTION INC - SYNERGY ENERGY HOLDINGS NOW HOLDS APPROXIMATELY 9.97% OF CO’S ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

* RAISE PRODUCTION - CO'S PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF HIGH ANGLE LIFT SOLUTION IN U.S. & INTERNATIONAL MARKETS