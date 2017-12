Dec 22 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj:

* RAISIO PLC: RAISIO HAS AGREED ON THE DIVESTMENT OF ITS CONFECTIONERY BUSINESS TO FOCUS ON BRANDS ENHANCING WELL-BEING

* ‍ARRANGEMENT WILL BE CARRIED OUT AS A SHARE TRANSACTION AND ITS ENTERPRISE VALUE IS EUR 100 MILLION​

* EQUITY VALUE OF DEAL PAID BY BUYER IS EUR 77 MILLION.

* ‍FOR DIVESTMENT OF ITS CONFECTIONERY BUSINESS, RAISIO WILL RECORD DIVESTMENT LOSS OF SOME EUR 38 MILLION​