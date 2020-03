March 19 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj:

* REG-RAISIO PLC CANCELS ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FROM 24 MARCH 2020 AND MOVES IT TO A LATER DATE

* RAISIO OYJ - ON CORONAVIRUS: BASED ON ANNOUNCEMENT BY FINNISH GOVERNMENT ON CORONAVIRUS SITUATION, RAISIO PLC HAS DECIDED TO CANCEL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CALLED TO CONVENE 24 MARCH 2020.

* RAISIO OYJ - WILL CONVENE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AT A LATER STAGE