March 22 (Reuters) - RAISIO OYJ:

* REG-RAISIO PLC: RAISIO TO REACH AN INTERIM DECISION IN COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS

* ‍IT WAS DECIDED THAT A TOTAL OF 20 EMPLOYMENTS WILL BE TERMINATED​

* SAYS ‍WILL DIRECT ALL RESOURCES TO SUPPORT STRATEGIC GROWTH TARGETS OF ITS NEW HEALTHY FOOD DIVISION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)