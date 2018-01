Jan 31 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj:

* RAISIO PLC: RAISIO GROUP STARTS STATUTORY COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS

* ‍WILL START COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING 115 EMPLOYEES ON 5 FEBRUARY 2018.​

* ‍INITIAL ESTIMATE OF REDUCTION NEED IS 30 PERSONS.​

* ‍AIM IS TO COMPLETE NEGOTIATIONS DURING MARCH 2018.​