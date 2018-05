May 4 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj:

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 67.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 69.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROUP’S COMPARABLE EBIT WAS EUR 7.4 (7.8) MILLION

* IN TERMS OF EBIT, FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED

* EXPECTS NET SALES OF GROUP’S CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE APPROXIMATELY AT 2017 LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)