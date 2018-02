BRIEF-Raisio Q4 Comparable EBIT Falls To EUR 9.2 Million

Feb 12 (Reuters) - RAISIO OYJ:

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍97.3​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 95.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD‘S DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2017 IS EUR 0.17 PER SHARE.

* Q4 COMPARABLE EBIT TOTALLED EUR 9.2 (12.0) MILLION,ACCOUNTING FOR 9.5 (12.6)% OF NET SALES.

* ‍CONSIDERS DIVESTMENT OF ITS FEED BUSINESSES AS A STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVE​

* RAISIO ESTIMATES NET SALES OF GROUP‘S CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE FROM 2017

* SAYS ‍EBIT DECLINE WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO CHALLENGES OF UK CONFECTIONERY BUSINESS​

* COMPANY ESTIMATE COMPARABLE EBIT OF GROUP‘S CONTINUING OPERATION ACCOUNT FOR MORE THAN 10 PERCENT OF NET SALES

* SAYS EXCHANGE RATES WILL CONTINUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT RAISIO'S NET SALES AND EBIT