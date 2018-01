Jan 31 (Reuters) - RAISIO OYJ:

* RAISIO PLC: RAISIO TO CONTINUE THE GROUP STRUCTURE RENEWAL

* ‍WILL ALSO INITIATE MEASURES TO SIMPLIFY GROUP‘S LEGAL CORPORATE STRUCTURE.​

* HEALTHY FOOD DIVISION IS DIVIDED INTO THREE GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS: NORTHERN AND EASTERN EUROPE, WESTERN EUROPE AND REST OF WORLD​