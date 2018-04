April 26 (Reuters) - RAISIO OYJ:

* REG-RAISIO PLC: RAISIO TO LOWER ITS 2018 GUIDANCE FOR THE GROUP’S NET SALES DEVELOPMENT

* IN TERMS OF EBIT, FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED.

* EXPECTS NET SALES OF GROUP’S CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE APPROXIMATELY AT 2017 LEVEL.

* IN FEBRUARY 2018, RAISIO EXPECTED ITS NET SALES TO SLIGHTLY GROW FROM 2017.

* EXCHANGE RATES WILL CONTINUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT RAISIO'S NET SALES AND EBIT