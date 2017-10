BRIEF-RAKBANK closes $350 mln 3-year syndicated term loan facility

Oct 11 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF RAS AL KHAIMAH

* CLOSES $350 MILLION 3-YEAR SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY

* SAYS BANK ABC, FIRST ABU DHABI BANK, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK ACTED AS LEAD ARRANGERS AND BOOKRUNNERS FOR $350 MILLION SYNDICATED FACILITY FOR RAKBANK

* FACILITY WAS SIGNED ON OCTOBER 09 AND WILL BE UTILIZED BY RAKBANK FOR GENERAL FUNDING PURPOSES

* SYNDICATION WAS LAUNCHED AT $250 MILLION ON AUGUST 08, LATER UPSIZED TO $350 MILLION, TOTAL 22 BANKS FROM GCC, EUROPE AND ASIA PARTICIPATED IN FACILITY Source: (bit.ly/2i0AGMV) Further company coverage: