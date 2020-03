BRIEF-Raketech Group Holding: Information About COVID-19 Impact On Co

March 27 (Reuters) - Raketech Group Holding PLC:

* INFORMATION ABOUT THE COVID-19 IMPACT ON RAKETECH

* RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC - DO NOT ANTICIPATE SUBSTANTIAL NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON IGAMING INDUSTRY IN LONG TERM,

* RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC - SPORTS BETTING REVENUES MOST LIKELY WILL BE AFFECTED NEGATIVELY DURING 2020 DUE TO MANY CANCELLED SPORTS EVENTS

* RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC - Q1 2020 IS DELIVERING REVENUES IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS WITH JANUARY AND FEBRUARY AMOUNTING TO ABOUT EUR 4.0M IN TOTAL

* RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC - DURING MARCH, RAKETECH EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUES IN LINE WITH TWO PREVIOUS MONTHS, EXCLUDING REVENUES FROM LEAD REPUBLIK