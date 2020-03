March 5 (Reuters) - Rakon Ltd:

* CONFIRMS NZ & INDIA OPERATIONS HAVE EXPERIENCED SOME REDUCED OR DELAYED DELIVERIES OF MANUFACTURING MATERIALS FROM SUPPLIERS BASED IN CHINA

* GUIDANCE OF UNDERLYING EBITDA OF BETWEEN NZ$9 MILLION AND $11 MILLION FOR 12 MONTHS TO 31 MARCH REMAINS

* MONITORING CUSTOMERS' BEHAVIOUR, INCLUDING ORDERING, CONSUMPTION OF INVENTORY & DELIVERY LOGISTICS