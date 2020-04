BRIEF-Rakon Expects To Report Results For FY Consistent With Earlier Guidance

April 8 (Reuters) - Rakon Ltd:

* RAKON LTD - EXPECTS TO REPORT RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 CONSISTENT WITH EARLIER GUIDANCE

* RAKON LTD - IN EUROPE RAKON’S OPERATIONS HAVE ALSO BEEN AFFECTED, WITH RESTRICTIONS AND LOCKDOWNS, SIMILAR TO THOSE SEEN IN NEW ZEALAND

* RAKON LTD - RAKON’S MANUFACTURING PLANT IN BANGALORE, INDIA AFFECTED BY 3-WEEK LOCKDOWN

* RAKON LTD - COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS IMPACTED, AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO IMPACT, PRODUCTION AND REVENUE.

* RAKON LTD - PLACING A FREEZE ON HIRING OF NEW STAFF

* RAKON LTD - REDUCING AND IMPLEMENTING RIGOROUS CONTROLS ON DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURE

* RAKON LTD - APPLYING SALARY REDUCTIONS ACROSS A LARGE PART OF EMPLOYEE BASE

* RAKON LTD - RAKON’S MANUFACTURING PLANT IN BANGALORE RECEIVED PERMISSION TO RESTART SOME LIMITED MANUFACTURING

* RAKON LTD - CEASING NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* RAKON LTD - TOO EARLY TO OFFER ANY GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021

* RAKON LTD - DEFERRING BONUS PAYMENTS FOR ELIGIBLE STAFF AND FREEZING SALARY INCREASES

