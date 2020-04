April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Rakuten:

* RAKUTEN AND GENESIS HEALTHCARE TO OFFER COVID-19 PCR TESTING KITS TO BUSINESSES AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

* PCR TESTING KIT IS INTENDED FOR PEOPLE WHO DON'T SHOW SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19 INFECTION AS DEFINED BY JAPAN'S HEALTH MINISTRY Source text: bit.ly/3ataaSc Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)