March 14 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc

* Says 16.8 million shares of ASAHI FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE were offered in a takeover bid by the company from Jan. 30 to March 13

* Says it will raise voting power in ASAHI FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE to 99.3 percent from 0 percent

* Payment date on March 30 and total acquisition amount is 44.69 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese:bit.ly/2FD0x4v

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)