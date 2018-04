April 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* RAKUTEN WILL ISSUE AS MUCH AS 200 BILLION YEN TO PREPARE FOR ITS ENTRY INTO JAPAN’S MOBILE PHONE SERVICE MARKET - NIKKEI

* RAKUTEN PLANS TO LAUNCH ITS SERVICE IN OCT 2019, INVEST ABOUT 600 BILLION YEN TO BUILD NECESSARY INFRASTRUCTURE - NIKKEI

* RAKUTEN WILL FINANCE INVESTMENT WITH SUBORDINATED DEBT, TO BE ISSUED AS EARLY AS JUNE, AND BANK LOANS WORTH 400 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: