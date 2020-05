May 19 (Reuters) - Rallybio:

* RALLYBIO COMPLETES $145 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING AND ANNOUNCES PLANS TO ADVANCE LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE INTO THE CLINIC IN 2H 2020

