BRIEF-Rallye FY EBITDA Down At 2.62 Billion Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - Rallye SA:

* FY SALES 34.7 BILLION EUR

* NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATION, GROUP SHARE, STOOD AT LOSS OF EUR 413 MILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* WILL PURSUE ACCELERATED ADAPTATION OF ITS OPERATING PROCESSES AND DEVELOPMENT OF NEW OFFERS RESPONDING TO CURRENT UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION.

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT STOOD AT EUR 3,000M AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPARED TO EUR 2,899M AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

* FY EBITDA EUR 2.62 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.66 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES EUR 34.65 BILLION VERSUS EUR 34.34 BILLION RESTATED YEAR AGO

* IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS, CASINO GROUP IS FOCUSING ON ITS CORE MISSION OF ENSURING THAT ALL COMMUNITIES HAVE UNINTERRUPTED FOOD SUPPLIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: