Feb 19 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV:

* RALPH HAMERS TO LEAVE ING TO BECOME CEO OF UBS

* ING GROEP NV - RALPH HAMERS, CEO OF ING, WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AND LEAVE ING AS OF 30 JUNE 2020

* ING GROEP NV - HAMERS WILL JOIN UBS ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2020

* ING GROEP NV - UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020 RALPH HAMERS WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CEO

* ING GROEP NV - FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS ON SUCCESSION PROCESS WILL BE MADE IF AND WHEN APPROPRIATE