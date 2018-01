Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp:

* RALPH LAUREN CORP - ALICE DELAHUNT WILL JOIN RALPH LAUREN IN NEWLY CREATED ROLE OF CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER

* RALPH LAUREN CORP - ALSO APPOINTED NEW SENIOR LEADERS TO SUPPORT ITS EVOLUTION ACROSS E-COMMERCE IN NORTH AMERICA AND INTERNATIONALLY

* RALPH LAUREN CORP - “MOVING URGENTLY” TO EXPAND CO‘S DIGITAL PRESENCE ALL OVER WORLD

* RALPH LAUREN CORP - DELAHUNT JOINS RALPH LAUREN MOST RECENTLY FROM BURBERRY